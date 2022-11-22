The Los Angeles Rams waived fourth-year running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday.
Henderson was the Rams' leading rusher with a modest 283 yards. Los Angeles ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing offense at 76.1 yards per game.
Henderson received four snaps in Sunday's 27-20 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. He rushed twice for 9 yards.
Cam Akers rushed 14 times for 61 yards and Kyren Williams received seven carries for 36 yards.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson had a knee issue during pregame drills.
"He felt a little something in his knee and that was kind of what led to Cam and Kyren getting the majority of the work," McVay said of Henderson. "But he said he felt fine (Monday)."
Henderson, 25, carried the ball 70 times in 10 appearances (seven starts) this season and scored three touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 102 yards.
Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 474 yards and four scores in 50 games (28 starts) for Los Angeles.
The Rams also waived linebacker Justin Hollins form the active roster and tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad.
The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams are just 3-7 heading into Sunday's road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles has dropped four straight games.
--Field Level Media
