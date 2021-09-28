Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Justin Hollins will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn pectoral muscle sustained in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said.
McVay put the timeline for his return at eight to 10 weeks.
Hollins made two tackles against the Bucs before leaving the 34-24 win. In the first three games this season, he has 12 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing 72 percent of the defensive snaps.
The Rams claimed Hollins, 25, off waivers from the Denver Broncos before the start of the 2020 season.
Terrell Lewis is expected to setep into his Hollins' slot.
"Justin Hollins had done such a great job really solidifying that spot opposite Leonard Floyd over these first few weeks," McVay said during a videoconference with reporters Monday night. "But to see Terrell be able to do what he did was really encouraging.
"You can't have enough good players that can apply pressure to the quarterback and be able to set edges and make the plays that he did. So, he's definitely going to be a big factor and you can look for him to play a lot more snaps moving forward."
Hollins has appeared in 34 career games (2 starts) and has 61 tackles and six sacks.
The Rams selected Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has 10 tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits in 11 career games.
--Field Level Media
