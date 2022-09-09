Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams was undergoing surgery on Friday after sustaining a high ankle sprain during Thursday's season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Williams will miss six to eight weeks, according to coach Sean McVay. The coach said Williams was hurt on a kickoff return in the first quarter.
McVay said the Rams will look into adding another running back.
Center Brian Allen injured a knee and will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in the knee. Allen will miss two to four weeks.
Also, left tackle Joe Noteboom strained his MCL and is day-to-day. McVay is hopeful Noteboom will be available to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18.
Long snapper Matthew Orzech (calf) is also day-to-day.
--Field Level Media
