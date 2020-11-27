The Los Angeles Rams called off practice on Friday as a coronavirus-related precaution.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Rams canceled today's practice for precautionary reasons after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results Thursday night that required additional testing today," a team statement said.
The Rams will hold all team meetings virtually.
Los Angeles (7-3) is scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET). The Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the division lead in the NFC West.
-- Field Level Media
