The Los Angeles Rams called off practice on Friday as a coronavirus-related precaution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Rams canceled today's practice for precautionary reasons after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results Thursday night that required additional testing today," a team statement said.

The Rams will hold all team meetings virtually.

Los Angeles (7-3) is scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET). The Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the division lead in the NFC West.

-- Field Level Media

