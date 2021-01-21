Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 8, 2020.
Buy Now

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 8, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

 Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday with Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and Atlanta Falcons interim coach replaces Brandon Staley, who became the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach on Sunday.

Morris, 44, reportedly also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their defensive coordinator position before accepting the job on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles.

Morris has worked on NFL sidelines since 2002, including 11 games as the Falcons' interim coach in 2020 and three seasons coaching the Buccaneers from 2009-11. He went 4-7 last season after Dan Quinn was fired and compiled a 17-31 record with the Bucs, highlighted by a 10-6 season in 2010.

He began last season as Atlanta's defensive coordinator. He joined the Falcons in 2015 as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach following three seasons coaching the defensive backs in Washington (2012-14).

Morris and McVay are well-acquainted, having worked together for two seasons in Washington (2012-13) and one season in Tampa (2008).

Morris inherits a defense that finished No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring defense (18.5 points per game) and total defense (281.9 yards per game).

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.