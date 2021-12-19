Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) celebrates with teammate after kicking the game winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (22) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) forces a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after completing a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates a turn over during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Police arrest a man that ran onto the field during the second half of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) goes for a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch to set up the game winning field goal against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch to set up the game winning field goal against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) forces a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) fumbles a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) forces a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) run the ball for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Justin Hollins (58) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) breaks up a pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) run the ball for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by \l20\ during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (22) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill (49) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) taunts Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins (88) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Tampa Bay Buccaneers line up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheer during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) talks to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a play during the first quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) talks to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a play during the first quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports