The Los Angeles Rams signed cornerback Darious Williams to a first-round tender on Wednesday.
The deal keeps Williams in Los Angeles, where he is slated to earn $4.77 million next season. The 28-year-old was a restricted free agent.
In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games and started 10 of them. He had four interceptions, doubling his total from the previous season. He returned one pick for a touchdown last season.
The Baltimore Ravens signed Williams as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2018. He appeared in three games with Baltimore before the Rams plucked him off waivers during the same season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.