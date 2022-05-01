May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series teams push their cars to the garage after the DuraMAX Drydene 400 has been postponed due to weather at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; The NASCAR Air Titans dry the racing surface during a weather delay during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; The infield scoring pylon shows NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leading during a weather delay during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series cars sit on pit road during a weather delay during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) leads the field to the green flag to start the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) stands on pit road with his crew prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; Crew members push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) onto pit road prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series fans gather in the fan zone with the Miles the Monster statue prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; Crew members work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) in the garage prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; Crew members push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr (19) through the garage prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; A track vehicle dries pit road during to a weather delay during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) makes a pit stop during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr (19) races during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) races during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) races during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) races during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin stands on pit road prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson stands on pit road prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; The Bandit Flight Team perform the flyover prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; A general view of the Miles the Monster statue prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series garage prior to the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
The Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware will resume Monday at noon (FS1) after rain showers forced a race stoppage Sunday afternoon.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when the red flag came out for the inclement weather 78 laps into Sunday's scheduled 400-lapper.
NASCAR sent the cars to pit road and the Air Titan dryers worked to get the surface of Dover's one-mile high-banks ready to race again. But the wet weather did not offer a window to complete the race before dark.
Denny Hamlin took the lead from pole-sitter Chris Buescher on Lap 19 and led the next 55 laps before electing to pit under the current caution period.
Larson inherited the lead as Hamlin and several other cars pit and held the top position as cars were later called down pit road during the red flag period to wait out the weather.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, who will re-start from the ninth position, is the defending race winner. The Hendrick team scored a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 2021 race -- a four-driver team sweep accomplished only four times in series history.
