The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2024.The completion of the deal is pending Mullens passing a physical. The draft pick comes to fruition if he is active for at least one game with the Vikings, per multiple reports.Mullens, 27, signed with the Raiders in April and had been competing with Jarrett Stidham for the backup job behind starter Derek Carr.Mullens is 5-12 as an NFL starter, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) and Cleveland Browns.In Minnesota, Mullens faces a battle with Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond for the chance to back up veteran Kirk Cousins.--Field Level Media
