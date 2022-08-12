Jul 27, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs through a drill during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders tight ends Foster Moreau (87) (right) and Darren Waller (83) practice a drill during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders tight ends Foster Moreau (87) (right) and Darren Waller (83) practice a drill during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller told ESPN he should be ready to practice next week.
Waller, 29, has been sidelined since early August with what the network reported as a hamstring injury. Per ESPN, the injury is not considered serious.
He will not participate in Sunday's preseason opener against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Quarterback Derek Carr said the missed reps can be made up.
“If I’m honest, I think they always matter,” Carr said to media in Las Vegas. “But there is definitely a comfortability in the chemistry and timing. You know, ‘Throw it 5 more yards in front of Darren because he’s so fast.’ That kind of thing.”
Even though Carr would prefer to have Waller on the field, they have plenty of experience to fall back on.
“I never want to say we have it because there’s stuff him and I can always grow in,” Carr said. “But I have thrown him 200 or 300 balls in games or whatever it is and countless thousands in practice, so there is a workload there so that when he comes back out, it’s normal.”
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Waller caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season.
The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has 270 receptions for 3,184 yards and 16 touchdowns in 65 games (46 starts) for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-16) and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-21).
