The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they have signed free agent tight end Carson Williams.
Williams, who played two years of basketball at Northern Kentucky in 2016-17 before using his final three years of eligibility at Western Kentucky, will try to follow a similar script for basketball-turned-tight ends such as Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates.
Williams averaged 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his college hoops career across 124 games.
The 23-year-old stands 6-feet-5 and weighs 240 pounds and will compete for a backup role behind star tight end Darren Waller.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.