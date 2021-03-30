The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a three-year extension with left tackle Kolton Miller on Tuesday.
Miller's agency, Octagon Football, tweeted the deal is worth $68.7 million and makes the 25-year-old Miller the fifth highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.
ESPN reported the deal is worth more than $18 million per season and includes $42.6 million guaranteed at signing. The extension runs through 2025, including a fifth-year option.
Miller, 25, has started 46 of a possible 48 games since the Raiders drafted him in the first round (15th overall) out of UCLA in 2018.
--Field Level Media
