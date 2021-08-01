The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed place kicker Dominik Eberle, who spent the 2020 season on the practice squad.
Contract terms were not announced.
The 6-foot-2 Eberle, 25, initially signed as an undrafted free agent before last season and was signed as a reserve/future free agent after the season. He is a native of Nuremberg, Germany.
Eberle kicked for four seasons at Utah State. He set eight school records with the Aggies: points scored (359), points per game (8.34), field goals made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (100 percent), consecutive PATs (167) and field goals from 50-plus yards (four).
Daniel Carlson handled the kicking duties for the Raiders in 2020 and is expected to do so again this year. Carlson, 26, made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and 45 of 47 PATs. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
