The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Houston Texans center Nick Martin on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Martin, 27, started 62 games over the last four seasons with the Texans, who picked him in the second round in 2016 out of Notre Dame.
"I'm so excited to be here in Las Vegas and I'm just going to come in here and compete," Martin said. "Excited to have an opportunity. That is all you can ask for."
Earlier this month, the Raiders traded three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 third-rounder.
Martin's competition for the starting position will likely include Andre James, who re-signed with Las Vegas earlier this week with a reported three-year, $12.5 million deal.
