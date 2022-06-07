The Las Vegas Raiders added to their stable of tight ends Tuesday, announcing the signing of Jesper Horsted.

In all, the Raiders now have seven tight ends on their roster.

Horsted, 25, was previously with the Chicago Bears. He played in six games in 2019 (starting one) and seven games in 2021. In all, he's caught 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Horsted has also been a standout on special teams, where he's logged 121 snaps. He was waived by the Bears in May.

A product of Princeton, Horsted joined the Bears after going undrafted in 2019. He set program records at the Ivy League school for receptions (196) and receiving touchdowns (28).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In