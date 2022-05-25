The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on Wednesday.

Terms were not announced.

Lancaster, 27, played the last four seasons in Green Bay. He recorded 110 tackles in 59 career games (21 starts) for the Packers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Northwestern.

Last season he had a career-high 31 tackles and three tackles for loss in 16 games (three starts).

Lancaster played the 2021 season on a one-year contract worth $1.25 million.

