The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran wide receiver Willie Snead, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday.
Drew Rosenhaus said his client "wasn't playing much and asked for the release."
"There will be a market for him," Rosenhaus added.
Snead has played in all seven games this season, but just 38 snaps on offense and 38 on special teams. He has three catches for 32 yards.
Snead, 29, spent three seasons each with the New Orleans Saints (2015-17) and Baltimore Ravens (2018-20). He has 278 receptions for 3,425 yards and 16 touchdowns in 93 career games (48 starts).
--Field Level Media
