The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end David Irving, per the NFL's transaction wire.

Irving, 27, served a league suspension before signing with the Raiders on Oct. 20. He recorded four tackles in two games last season while spending the majority of the campaign on the team's practice squad.

Irving re-signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal in February.

Prior to initially joining the Raiders, Irving was removed from an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy for a second time. He also has violated the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy on one occasion.

Irving had 56 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 games (10 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-18. His best showing came in 2017, when he had seven sacks in eight games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.