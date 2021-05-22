The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end David Irving, per the NFL's transaction wire.
Irving, 27, served a league suspension before signing with the Raiders on Oct. 20. He recorded four tackles in two games last season while spending the majority of the campaign on the team's practice squad.
Irving re-signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal in February.
Prior to initially joining the Raiders, Irving was removed from an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy for a second time. He also has violated the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy on one occasion.
Irving had 56 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 games (10 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-18. His best showing came in 2017, when he had seven sacks in eight games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.