The Las Vegas Raiders activated backup quarterback Marcus Mariota off the injured reserve list on Saturday.
Mariota sustained a quadriceps injury in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens while breaking loose on a 31-yard run.
Mariota missed the past four games due to the injury as Nathan Peterman served as Derek Carr's backup.
The 27-year-old Mariota is in his second season with the Raiders after spending his first five NFL campaigns with the Tennessee Titans.
Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, has passed for 13,433 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions in 65 games (61 starts). He also has 12 career rushing scores.
Mariota was a college star at Oregon and won the 2014 Heisman Trophy.
The Raiders (3-2) visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
