The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed offensive lineman Andre James to a multi-year extension Monday.
NFL Network reported it was a three-year, $12.5 million deal through the 2023 season, with $6 million guaranteed.
James, 23, is expected to take over as the starting center following a trade last week that sent three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 third-rounder.
James played 116 offensive snaps in 12 games (one start) in 2019. Last season, he appeared in all 16 games with all 82 of his snaps coming on special teams.
