Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the resignation of team president Marc Badain Monday.
Badain had served in various roles with the organization for the past 30 years, starting out as an intern before eventually becoming interim president in 2013. The interim tag was removed in 2015.
The Raiders organization credited Badain with being instrumental in the team's acquisition of a new stadium deal in Las Vegas, as well as the subsequent move.
As part of a statement, Davis said, "His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. ... Once a Raider, always a Raider."
The Raiders named Dan Ventrelle as his successor. Ventrelle had served the Raiders as executive vice president and general counsel.
--Field Level Media
