The Las Vegas Raiders placed offensive guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve Saturday. The four-time Pro Bowler has struggled with a calf injury and been unable to participate in practice or play in a game since sustaining the injury Aug. 19.

Placing him on injured reserve means the Raiders will be without his services for a minimum of three weeks.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed running back Trey Ragas, 24, to the active roster.

This spring, the Raiders released Incognito, 38, to save salary cap space before re-signing the veteran to a more cap-friendly deal.

Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has played 164 games (all starts) since arriving in the NFL in 2006.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.