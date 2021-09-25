The Las Vegas Raiders placed offensive guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve Saturday. The four-time Pro Bowler has struggled with a calf injury and been unable to participate in practice or play in a game since sustaining the injury Aug. 19.
Placing him on injured reserve means the Raiders will be without his services for a minimum of three weeks.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed running back Trey Ragas, 24, to the active roster.
This spring, the Raiders released Incognito, 38, to save salary cap space before re-signing the veteran to a more cap-friendly deal.
Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has played 164 games (all starts) since arriving in the NFL in 2006.
