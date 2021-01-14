Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has purchased the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, both parties announced Thursday.
The sale is pending approval of the league's board of governors.
"I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement. "I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team."
The Aces are coming off an 18-4 season in which they were the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. They reached the finals, where they were swept by the Seattle Storm. A'ja Wilson earned regular season MVP honors for the Aces.
Davis has regularly attended Aces games since the team moved from San Antonio to Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.