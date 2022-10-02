Josh Jacobs rushed for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, Derek Carr was 21-for-34 passing for 188 yards and the host Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday for their first win of the season.
Amik Robertson returned a fumble for another score and Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 yards for Las Vegas (1-3).
Russell Wilson was 17-for-25 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy had TD catches for the Broncos (2-2).
Denver running back Javonte Williams ran for 28 yards before leaving with an injury.
Daniel Carlson kicked a 26-yard field goal on the opening drive to put Las Vegas ahead 3-0.
The Broncos responded when Wilson found Sutton in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass and a 7-3 Denver lead late in the first quarter.
The Raiders answered on the ensuing drive. They used 11 plays to go 75 yards, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Jacobs to put Las Vegas ahead 10-7 early in the second quarter.
The Broncos tied it on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon McManus midway through the quarter.
Denver had a chance to take the lead but Melvin Gordon fumbled and Robertson returned it 68 yards for a touchdown. Carlson missed the extra point, putting Las Vegas ahead 16-10.
The Broncos evened things when Wilson hit Jeudy on a 20-yard TD pass with 1:24 left in the second quarter, with McManus missing the extra point.
The Raiders took a 19-16 halftime lead on Carlson's 39-yard field goal as time expired.
Carlson kicked field goals of 22 and 30 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to give Las Vegas a 25-16 lead with 9:50 left before the Broncos' offense struck.
Wilson hit KJ Hamler with a 55-yard pass that put the ball at the Raiders' 3, and Wilson ran it in on the next play to make it 25-23 with 7:16 remaining.
Las Vegas made it a two-possession game on Jacobs' 7-yard touchdown run with 2:02 remaining.
