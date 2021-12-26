The Las Vegas Raiders placed starting wideout Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's home game against Denver.

The Raiders (7-7) activated wide receiver Dillon Stoner and quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad for the AFC West clash with the Broncos (7-7).

Edwards, 23, has 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) in his second NFL season.

Mariota, 28, has played a total of 12 offensive snaps this season in eight games. He has not attempted a pass and has rushed six times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

They joined offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer on the Raiders' COVID list.

--Field Level Media

