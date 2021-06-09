The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, his agency announced Wednesday.
Terms of the deal weren't immediately released.
The 31-year-old Wreh-Wilson spent the past five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He had a career-best three interceptions in 15 games last season.
Overall, Wreh-Wilson has four interceptions in 75 career games (17 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2013-15) and Falcons. He has 132 tackles and one forced fumble.
Wreh-Wilson was a third-round selection by the Titans in the 2013 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
