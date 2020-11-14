The Las Vegas Raiders activated starting cornerback Damon Arnette off injured reserve Saturday.
Arnette hasn't played since Week 3 when he reaggravated a thumb injury in a Sept. 27 loss to the New England Patriots. He underwent surgery and returned to practice last week. Arnette is expected to play Sunday when the Raiders (5-3) take on the Denver Broncos (3-5). Arnette first injured the thumb in training camp.
Arnette, the 19th overall pick out of Ohio State, had 13 tackles and one pass defended in three games for Las Vegas.
Nevin Lawson started five games in Arnette's absence, recording two passes defensed and a sack to go with 30 tackles.
The Raiders also promoted defensive end David Irving from the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.