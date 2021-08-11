The Las Vegas Raiders canceled Wednesday morning's practice just as players were starting to take the field.
The team did not immediately provide a reason for the abrupt schedule change, but the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that head coach Jon Gruden was rewarding the players for their hard work so far at training camp in Henderson, Nev.
Quarterback Derek Carr and other players were scheduled to talk to the media later in the day.
The Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener for both teams on Saturday night.
--Field Level Media
