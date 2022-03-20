Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated countryman Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours, 12 minutes on Saturday to advance to the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The fourth-seeded Nadal will play in Sunday's finale against No. 20 Taylor Fritz, who upset No. 7 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4.

Nadal improved to 20-0 on the season.

"I am super happy to be in the final," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "It means a lot to me, and I'll just keep going."

Nadal had 21 break point opportunities, converting just six. But it was enough.

Fritz needed just one hour, 50 minutes to oust the Russian Rublev.

Nadal won the only meeting against Fritz in the 2020 Acapulco final.

