Rafael Nadal advanced to the final of the Barcelona Open for the 12th time, defeating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
The No. 1 seed, Nadal will play No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Sunday's final. Tsitsipas was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Jannik Sinner of Italy, the 11th seed.
Nadal needed just 89 minutes to eliminate fifth-seeded Carreno Busta in their semifinal match, moving his record to 8-0 against him.
In the other semifinal, Tsitsipas downed Sinner in 83 minutes, saving all four break points he faced. He is undefeated on the season on the clay courts, moving to 9-0.
Sunday's match will be the 69th career clay final for Nadal, who has won all 11 of his previous Barcelona finals. Tsitsipas and Nadal met in the 2018 Barcelona final, won by Nadal 6-2, 6-1.
