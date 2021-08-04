Top-seeded Rafael Nadal overcame a mid-match swoon while rallying to beat the United States' Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Wednesday in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington.
The match was Nadal's first since he sat out Wimbledon and the Olympics due to a foot injury.
The 35-year-old Spanish star won the first set, then led 3-2 in the second before Sock won six of the next seven games to take the second set and grab a 2-0 edge in the third.
Nadal pulled level with a service break to reach 3-3 in the final set, then dominated the decisive tiebreaker, winning the first five points.
In other second-round action, Americans Steve Johnson and Brandon Nakashima upset seeded opponents. Johnson outlasted No. 3 Alex De Minaur of Australia 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2, and Nakashima pulled away from No. 6 Daniel Evans of the United Kingdom 7-6 (1), 6-0.
Denis Kudla knocked out 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 in an all-U.S. matchup.
Also advancing to the third round were fifth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, eighth-seeded Reilly Opelka of the United States, 11th-seeded John Millman of Australia, 14th-seeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, Kei Nishikori of Japan and Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.
--Field Level Media
