In a French Open quarterfinal match worthy of a championship classic, Rafael Nadal of Spain outlasted world No. 1 and rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a duel that began Tuesday night in Paris and ended past 1 a.m.
The four-hour, 12-minute marathon at Roland Garros marked the first men's match in the Open era pitting opponents with at least 20 career Grand Slam wins, 1,000 match wins or 300 Grand Slam victories.
Nadal trailed 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 in the fourth set before he began to rally. He saved two set points during the 10th game and tied it at 5-5. In the fourth-set tiebreak, he won six of the first seven points and finally put it away on his fourth match point.
It marked the second straight match that took over four hours to complete for the fifth-seeded Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday. The Serbian Djokovic, who won the last head-to-head battle between the two living legends in last year's semifinal, now leads the all-time series against Nadal 30-29.
"He showed why he's a great champion," Djokovic said of Nadal after the match. "Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it."
In the semifinals, Nadal will continue his pursuit of extending his French Open record of 13 singles titles against Germany's Alexander Zverev. The No. 3 seed Zverev defeated No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) earlier on Tuesday, reaching the semis at Roland Garros for the second straight year.
Alcaraz lost despite earning more winners -- 46, to Zverev's 39. Zverev had the edge in aces, 7-2, and he saved four of six break points while Alcaraz fended off five of eight.
Alcaraz went up 6-5 in the fourth-set tiebreak and served for set point. Zverev saved that, took a 7-6 lead for match point and ultimately won on his second match point.
Zverev was highly complimentary of his 18-year-old opponent after the match.
"I told him ... he's going to win this tournament, many times, not only once. I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all," Zverev said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.