Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to a left foot injury, the tournament announced Wednesday.
The news comes one day after Nadal pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto ahead of his second-round match against Lloyd Harris of South Africa.
Nadal is fourth in the FedEX ATP Rankings after winning titles in Barcelona and Rome this season. He also won the title in Cincinnati in 2013.
Also on Wednesday, Milos Raonic of Canada withdrew from the Cincinnati tournament due to a heel injury. He last competed in Atlanta in July.
Raonic, who is ranked 23rd in the world, was the runner-up of the tournament last year when it was held in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Western & Southern Open will begin on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.