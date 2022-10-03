Rafael Devers went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and the game-winning RBI in the seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox came from behind to edge the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday night.
The Red Sox (76-84) totaled nine hits despite being held scoreless until a three-run sixth inning. Christian Arroyo's two-run double opened the scoring.
Enrique Hernandez went 2-for-4 and had the game-tying RBI double in the same frame.
Rich Hill allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk across six innings. The 42-year-old southpaw struck out six and allowed a pair of homers.
John Schreiber (4-4) worked a scoreless seventh to nab the win.
In the ninth, Matt Barnes worked around Wander Franco's one-out triple to the center field triangle to record his seventh save.
Franco (3-for-4) and Manuel Margot (two RBIs) homered in Tampa Bay's third straight loss. The Rays (86-74) have also dropped five of their last six.
In just his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, Tyler Glasnow struck out seven and walked one over 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball.
Kevin Herget (0-1) finished the game and took the loss.
The Rays jumped out to a quick lead with two outs in the first inning as Franco sent a towering homer over the Green Monster.
Tampa Bay added two more runs in the fourth. Harold Ramirez reached on a two-out throwing error by Devers before Margot crushed a two-run shot to left.
Tommy Pham walked, and Devers ripped a single to left to open the game for Boston, but Glasnow recovered to retire the next eight batters in order.
Devers added a two-out single in the third before Triston Casas reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout an inning later. The latter baserunner ended Glasnow's day after 64 pitches.
The Red Sox broke the shutout bid in the sixth as Arroyo ripped a two-run double past diving Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes and into the left field corner
In the seventh, Reese McGuire dropped a leadoff ground-rule double into the right field stands and scored after Pham's grounder to first and a Devers sacrifice fly to left.
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn't play due to back tightness.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.