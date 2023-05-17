Racing Louisville placed goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer on the 45-day injured list Wednesday, one day after back surgery.
"We are disappointed for Jordyn, and we will support her every step of the way to ensure a thorough recovery," general manager Ryan Dell said. "We know she will come back stronger than ever."
Bloomer, 25, returned to Louisville in March following a five-month loan spell with Western Sydney Wanderers FC in Australia. She made 14 appearances for Western Sydney, posting four shutouts.
Bloomer made one start for Racing, serving as the No. 1 goalkeeper in Louisville's 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup finale against the Houston Dash.
She was the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.
With Bloomer on the injured list, Racing's available goalkeepers include regular starter Katie Lund and reserve Olivia Sekany.
--Field Level Media
