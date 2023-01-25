Quinten Post tossed in a game-high 22 points and Boston College made seven 3-pointers in the second half to earn a 75-65 home victory over Louisville on Wednesday night.
Post made 7 of 13 field-goal attempts and each of his six free throws. The second of his two 3-pointers in the game gave the Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) a 67-61 lead with 2:50 to play. That was the start of a 7-0 run that stretched BC's lead to 71-61.
Makai Ashton-Langford added 21 points and five rebounds for BC, which made 8 of 22 3-pointers in the game. BC also received 15 points, seven assists and four steals from Jaeden Zackery, who gave BC a lead it wouldn't relinquish with a 3-pointer that put the Eagles up 51-50 with 9:11 to play. Zackery made each of his three 3-pointers in the game's final 10 minutes.
Louisville (2-18, 0-9) remained winless on the road this season (0-5) and lost its ninth consecutive game. The Cardinals, who had a 12-point lead in the first half, committed 19 turnovers.
El Ellis led Louisville with 17 points and five assists. The Cardinals received 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds from Jae' Lyn Withers.
Mike James (15) and Sydney Curry (10) also scored in double figures for the Cardinals.
Louisville used an 11-0 run to take a 19-7 lead with 10:37 remaining in the first half. BC missed seven shots and was scoreless for 5:38 during the run.
BC trailed by 10 points, but ended the half with a 6-2 spurt and trailed 35-29 at halftime. Ellis and Ashton- Langford each scored 15 points in the first 20 minutes. Ellis made 6 of his 7 field-goal attempts, including each of his three 3-pointers.
Louisville led 45-38, but BC scored the next 10 points to take a 48-45 lead with 11:46 to play.
The Cardinals made 9 of 18 3-pointers in the loss.
