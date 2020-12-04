The San Jose Earthquakes signed defender Paul Marie to a new multi-year contract Friday.
A first-round pick in 2018, the 25-year-old Marie has one goal and one assist in 21 games (seven starts) over the past three seasons.
"Paul is a player we felt had the potential to compete in MLS upon selecting him during the 2018 SuperDraft," Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said in a news release. "Over the past three seasons, Paul has continued to develop and earn the trust of the coaching staff which is why we believe Paul can contribute even more to the team in the future."
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Frenchman set career highs in appearances (12), starts (four) and minutes (353) during the 2020 season. He scored his first MLS goal in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 7.
