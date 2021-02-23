The San Jose Earthquakes announced a new one-year contract Tuesday for goalkeeper Matt Bersano.
Bersano, 28, is entering his fifth season with the organization but has yet to make his MLS debut.
From 2017-20, he made 60 appearances while on loan with the Quakes' former USL Championship affiliate Reno 1868 FC.
Bersano competed collegiately at Oregon State (2011-14) and Penn State (2015).
--Field Level Media
