San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda will miss Saturday night's match at Austin FC while serving a one-game league suspension.
The MLS disciplinary committee announced the suspension Friday night as a result of Almeyda's actions toward officials following the Quakes' 4-3 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Almeyda was also fined an undisclosed amount.
"With all due respect to you guys who waited this long for me, I'm only here right now so I don't get fined," Almeyda told reporters after Wednesday's loss.
San Jose (6-9-9, 27 points) is six points below the playoff line in the Western Conference entering Saturday's game at last-place Austin (5-15-4, 19 points).
--Field Level Media
