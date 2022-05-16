Former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh announced he is transferring to Georgia Tech.
The Connecticut native entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, the same day as receiver Frank Ladson. Phommachanh announced the news Monday, more than five months after entering the portal.
Prior to the transfer, Phommachanh appeared in six games, went 11-for-19 throwing with one interception and a touchdown for 131 yards. Midway through the season, his playing time was upped from a snap against Syracuse on Oct. 15 to two series on the road against Pitt the next week.
The first series was positive, with the redshirt sophomore completing a 14-yard pass then taking off for a 17-yard run before B.T. Potter made a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The next drive was a three-and-out as the Tigers fell 27-17.
When D.J. Uiagalelei suffered a PCL sprain against Louisville on Nov. 6, Phommachanh came in and was primarily used to boost the running game, totaling 33 yards on four carries with one pass attempt. He injured his throwing arm the next week against UConn and didn’t appear in the final two games of the regular season.
Phommachanh getting on the field at all this season wasn’t something anyone thought would happen when he tore his Achilles during Clemson’s spring game in April 2021. The timetable to return to normal activity was four to six months with football activity requiring even longer, but Phommachanh was back in August.
Clemson’s QB room now includes Uiagalelei and five-star freshman signee Cade Klubnik, as well as returnees Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms; walk-on freshman Trent Pearman; and graduate senior transfer Hunter Johnson.
Phommachanh was a consensus four-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in the 2019 class.
Former Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio previously announced his own plans to stay in the ACC and join Georgia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.