Mitch Trubisky will start Pittsburgh's preseason finale Sunday against the visiting Detroit Lions, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Friday.Trubisky, 28, has been the QB1 throughout the offseason, but Tomlin still has not designated a starter for the Sept. 11 season opener at Cincinnati.Veteran backup Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett also will play against the Lions and conceivably could make Tomlin's decision tougher with a strong performance.Trubisky was a backup with the Buffalo Bills last season after compiling a 29-21 record with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2017.Over the first two preseason games against Seattle and Jacksonville, Pickett, 24, completed a combined 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.Backing up longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, the 27-year-old Rudolph went 5-4-1 as a starter in the past three seasons with 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.--Field Level Media
