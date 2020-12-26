Miami quarterback D'Eriq King announced Saturday he is returning to the Hurricanes in 2021.
The redshirt senior, who transferred to Miami in 2020 from Houston, said he will use the extra year of eligibility granted to NCAA athletes due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of a video clip titled "Decision made" posted by King on Twitter, he types "Let's run it back!" in a tweet and presses send.
King has played in 10 games for the No. 18 Hurricanes (8-2), who face No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-3) on Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.
He has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,573 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 122 times for 520 yards and four scores.
--Field Level Media
