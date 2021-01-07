Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mond said Thursday that discussions with family helped him decide he was ready to play professionally.
"I'm looking forward to the new chapter in my life and have the 12th Man behind me every step of the way," Mond said in a statement released by Texas A&M and posted to Twitter.
Mond, a redshirt senior, will graduate this year. He returned to Texas A&M for 2020 with a stated goal to "improve myself."
Mond had 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019 and spent down time during the COVID-19 pandemic "watching every single play I ran my junior year."
In 2020, Mond had 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He leaves as the school's all-time leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts.
--Field Level Media
