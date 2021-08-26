Quarterback Jack Plummer was named the starter for Purdue, making it three consecutive seasons the Boilermakers will open with a new quarterback.
Plummer, a redshirt junior, faces Oregon State next week in his 10th career start. He is 2-7 in his career as the starter.
He was the starter in 2019 until a season-ending ankle injury.
Head coach Jeff Brohm said last week he was still settling on a starting quarterback.
Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell, who started Week 1 in 2020, is the No. 2 quarterback against Oregon State. O'Connell won the job in the same competition last year.
O'Connell lost the job due to a toe injury last season.
Brohm said he might use multiple quarterbacks against the Beavers.
In 12 career games, Plummer has 2,541 career yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
--Field Level Media
