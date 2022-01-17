Sorry, an error occurred.
Northwestern transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson said Monday he's returning to Clemson, where his collegiate career began in 2017.
Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining. The former five-star recruit from Brownsburg, Ind., played one season at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney before transferring to Northwestern.
"It's really an opportunity for me to go in and play my sixth year and be part of a team and help out any way I can, I told Coach Swinney," Johnson told 247Sports.com.
Johnson threw for 856 yards with five touchdowns against eight interceptions in 11 total games for Northwestern.
Clemson returns starter D.J. Uiagalelei and is set to bring in five-star recruit Cade Klubnik, who is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class by the 247Sports composite.
--Field Level Media
