Notre Dame landed a commitment from a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 -- and it also allowed the Fighting Irish to score a win over one of their biggest rivals.
CJ Carr, the grandson of longtime Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, committed to Notre Dame Thursday.
Carr also listed Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Wisconsin as finalists.
He plays at Saline High School in Saline, Michigan, outside Ann Arbor, but he told ESPN that South Bend always left him impressed.
"I've been telling my family I'm going to Notre Dame since this last spring," Carr said, per ESPN.
Carr even said his father asked him to hold off a little longer to consider his other options.
"After the last camp at Notre Dame, we were supposed to go down south and I was like, 'Dad, I know where I want to go,' and he let me commit," Carr said.
Listed at 6-foot-2 1/2, 195 pounds, Carr is the No. 20 overall prospect and the fifth-best quarterback in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports composite.
Lloyd Carr coached the Wolverines from 1995-2007. He led Michigan to a national title in 1997 and he retired with a 122-40 record with victories in the Rose, Citrus and Orange Bowls.
The elder Carr's Michigan teams went 5-4 against Notre Dame.
--Field Level Media
