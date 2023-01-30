Purdue remained No. 1 -- unanimously -- but a different SEC team is now chasing them at No. 2, as Tennessee jumped two spots and supplanted Alabama at the runner-up spot.
The Volunteers (18-3) secured two wins last week, including an 11-point victory over No. 10 Texas on Sunday.
The Boilermakers (21-1) received all 62 first-place votes to cement their spot at the top.
Houston (20-2) remains at No. 3 while Alabama (18-3) dropped two spots to No. 4 after a loss to Oklahoma. Arizona (19-3) rounds out the top 5.
Virginia (16-3), Kansas State (18-3), Kansas (17-4), UCLA (17-4) and the Longhorns (17-4) round out the top 10.
Baylor (16-5) and Providence (17-5) made the biggest jumps this week, moving up six spots each. Baylor climbed to 11th while Providence is now No. 17.
Auburn took the biggest dive, dropping 10 spots to No. 25 after suffering two losses last week to Texas A&M and West Virginia.
Charleston and New Mexico dropped out of the rankings as Indiana (No. 21) and San Diego State (No. 22) made their way back in.
The rest of the poll:
No. 11 Baylor
No. 12 Gonzaga
No. 13 Iowa State
No. 14 Marquette
No. 15 TCU
No. 16 Xavier
No. 17 Providence
No. 18 Saint Mary's
No. 19 FAU
No. 20 Clemson
No. 21 Indiana
No. 22 San Diego State
No. 23 Miami (FL)
No. 24 UConn
No. 25 Auburn
--Field Level Media
