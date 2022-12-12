Purdue hopes for a longer reign as the nation's No. 1 basketball team after climbing to the top of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
The Boilermakers (10-0) moved up three spots and received 27 of the 62 first-place ballots.
No. 2 Virginia (8-0) received 19 votes to climb one spot, with No. 3 UConn (11-0) getting 15.
Purdue reached No. 1 for the first time in school history last December, then promptly lost 70-68 at Rutgers on a buzzer-beater.
Last week, the Boilermakers defeated Hofstra and improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten by edging Nebraska 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln, Neb.
Purdue is off until Saturday when it faces Davidson in Indianapolis.
No. 4 Alabama (8-1) moved up four spots after knocking off previously top-ranked Houston (9-1), which fell to No. 5.
No. 6 Tennessee (9-1) received the remaining first-place vote, followed in the Top 10 by Texas (7-1), Kansas (9-1), Arizona (8-1) and Arkansas (9-1).
The rest of the poll:
No. 11 Baylor (7-2)
No. 12 Duke (10-2)
No. 13 Kentucky (7-2)
No. 14 Indiana (8-2)
No. 15 Gonzaga (7-3)
No. 16 UCLA (8-2)
No. 17 Mississippi State (9-0)
No. 18 Illinois (7-3)
No. 19 Auburn (8-1)
No. 20 Maryland (8-2)
No. 21 TCU (8-1)
No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2)
No. 23 Ohio State (7-2)
No. 24 Virginia Tech (10-1)
No. 25 Miami (10-1)
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.