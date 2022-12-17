Zach Edey's 29 points and 16 rebounds powered newly No. 1 Purdue to a 69-61 victory against stubborn Davidson on Saturday night at Indianapolis.
Caleb Furst and Braden Smith also had double-doubles for Purdue (11-0), which was playing for the first time this season with a No. 1 tag.
The Boilermakers never trailed in the second half, but there was rarely a comfortable moment as Davidson kept the pressure on.
Furst finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Smith posted 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Sam Mennenga led Davidson (7-4) with 14 points and Foster Loyer had 11 points.
Purdue won despite shooting 3-for-25 on 3-pointers and 32.8 percent overall from the field. But a huge advantage in free throws made a difference as the Boilermakers went 28-for-37 compared to 6-for-11 for Davidson.
Purdue owned a 48-31 advantage in rebounding. That included 17 offensive rebounds.
Edey, a 7-foot-4 center, was 9-for-11 from the field and 11-for-15 on free throws.
Brothers Foster Loyer of Davidson and Fletcher Loyer of Purdue had impacts down the stretch. Fletcher Loyer was 8-for-8 on free throws in the last four minutes.
The Boilermakers had trouble shaking loose from Davidson, which was in its first game since Dec. 7.
Purdue finally went up 58-51 on a pair of Fletcher Loyer free throws with 3:46 to play. But the Wildcats didn't go away, cutting the cap to 62-57 on Desmond Watson's 3-pointer with 1:41 left.
Fletcher Loyer made two more foul shots before his brother's layup for Davidson with just less than a minute to play.
Purdue scored the game's first nine points, while Davidson needed almost 5 ½ minutes before scoring on. Despite an 11-2 deficit, Davidson recovered to take a 25-24 lead.
The Boilermakers shot 34.4 percent in the first half, though Edey had a first-half double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Purdue is 3-0 all-time against Davidson, with all of those games on neutral courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.