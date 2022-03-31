Purdue All-Big Ten guard Jaden Ivey on Thursday entered his name into the upcoming NBA Draft, presumably ending a two-year career at West Lafayette, Ind.
Ivey didn't clarify whether he would retain his eligibility. However, Ivey is expected to be a sure-fire lottery pick.
In fact, NBADraft.Net currently lists Ivey as the No. 1 overall pick in its latest mock draft.
The 6-foot-4 Ivey earned second team All-America honors this season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for Purdue. He also is one of five finalists for the Wooden Award.
"I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft," Ivey posted to Twitter, in part. "This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey."
Ivey led Purdue to a 29-8 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Per SI.com, Ivey and Duke's Paolo Banchero are the only two players in the country with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots in 2021-22.
Ivey made the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2020-21 after averaging 11.1 points per game.
--Field Level Media
